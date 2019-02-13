Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL 33024
954-963-2400
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Levitt-Weinstein/Beth David
Hollywood, FL
Robert Mark Panisch . Esq


Panisch, Robert Mark, Esq. passed away February 8, 2019 with his children by his side. He is survived by his wife, Dana, daughter Joelle and her husband Mark, sons Alexander and Austin, brother Leonard (Sharon), and many loving nieces and nephews. Robert was born on October 4, 1951 in Bridgeport, Connecticut and graduated from Andrew Warde High School, where he lettered in football. He was an alumnus of the University of Connecticut and the University of Connecticut Law School. He was a dearly beloved family man, a devoted husband, father, brother, and uncle. He will live on in the hearts of his family. Robert had a great affinity for the ocean and was an avid diver, fisherman, and conservationist. His other great passion was UConn sports, especially the women's basketball team. Go Huskies! A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 4:00pm at Levitt-Weinstein/Beth David in Hollywood, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
