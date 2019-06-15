|
Robert "Bob" McDonald
9/6/1933 - 6/15/2000
ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS
Dad (Papa) passed away 3 days before Father's Day, 19 years ago. He was the best Dad and Grandfather anyone could ever wish for. Dad was the most honest, genuine, loving, compassionate man and patriarch of our family. We were very lucky to have him in our lives. We miss you dearly and you will be in our hearts forever!
Love,
Kim, Scott, Troy, Briana Rose, Michael, Carrie, Brecken, Bryker & Kaycen
Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 15 to June 16, 2019