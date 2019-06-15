Home

Robert "Bob" McDonald

Robert "Bob" McDonald In Memoriam
Robert "Bob" McDonald

9/6/1933 - 6/15/2000

ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTS

Dad (Papa) passed away 3 days before Father's Day, 19 years ago. He was the best Dad and Grandfather anyone could ever wish for. Dad was the most honest, genuine, loving, compassionate man and patriarch of our family. We were very lucky to have him in our lives. We miss you dearly and you will be in our hearts forever!

Love,

Kim, Scott, Troy, Briana Rose, Michael, Carrie, Brecken, Bryker & Kaycen
Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 15 to June 16, 2019
