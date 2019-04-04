Home

T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Robert Murzo

Robert Murzo Obituary
Robert Murzo, 83, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at home peacefully. He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Kathleen Murzo; his sister Marlene Murzo; his two stepsons, Tom & Michael Stafford; and his grandkids, Caitlyn, Brielle, Ian, Mason and Evan; and many close friends. Robert was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Alexi Stafford, in 2018. Born and raised in Cleveland Ohio, he was a long-time resident of South Florida.He served our country as an officer in the Air Force during the Vietnam War flying the F-105G Weasel and was proud of his service to his country. He was a quiet intellectual that earned the respect of those around him with his presences and demeanor. He loved his family and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his loving memory to: The Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) online: afas.org phone: 703-972-2650 or mail: Air Force Aid Society1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 809, Arlington, VA 22202 Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 954-587-6888 or tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019
