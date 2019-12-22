|
Robert O Cash, Jr, passed on December 9, 2019. Born December 16, 1927, son of Robert O Cash Sr. and Lillian Beth Smith. He is survived by his former wife Sally F Cash and their children: Shellie Cash, Laura Cash, Robert Cash, III (wife, Adriana); brother Fred Cash and family; and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Amy. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 401 SE 15th Ave. Ft. Lauderdale at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send tribute donations to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019