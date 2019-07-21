Home

Holy Cross Lutheran Church
650 NE 135th St
North Miami, FL 33161
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
650 NE 135 Street N
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Home of Don,Jr. & Priscilla Bailey.
Robert Rich Bailey Obituary
Robert Rich Bailey,54, born in Miami spent his life in Miami, Vero Beach and Ft. Lauderdale. Cancer took his life on July 17.

Bobby was a quiet, private man in a family full of outgoing personalities. He would say. "Someone has to listen." He was a very good athlete, musician, loved the outdoors and loved to travel. He joined an ice hockey team before he really knew how to skate well. Traveling with groups like outward-bound, he enjoyed the peace and solitude of nature. At the many family gatherings, he always had quiet, clever comments that were usually funnier than the antics of his father or brothers. With his wife Josie by his side he enjoyed a beautiful, wilderness getaway in central Florida where there dogs JoJo and Wolf could roam.

Bob attended Miami Country Day School in Miami and Graduated from St. Edwards School in Vero Beach. At St. Edwards he awarded best player in soccer and football. He attended University of Florida. He loved his Florida Gators.

Professionally he was the owner of Good Earth Properties a successful real estate and Property management company.

Bob is predeceased by his mother, Johannah Bailey. He is survived by his wife Josephine, his father Don Bailey,Sr.(Donna), brothers Don Bailey, Jr.(Priscilla),Brett Bailey (Anna) and sisters Jeannie Sperkacz and Julie Riling(Don).

Services will be held July 27th at 3:00. Holy Cross Lutheran Church 650 NE 135 Street N. Miami 33161

Reception to follow at the Home of Don,Jr. & Priscilla Bailey.

Donations can be made to Cancer Research Center..www.cancerresearchcenter.org

(573)875-2255 in lieu of flowers.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 21, 2019
