On August 5, 2020, the Weber family lost a gem of a man.



Robert S. Weber was born on September 16, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY to Jack and Lillian Weber. After receiving his BA at City College, Robert received his Doctor of Optometry degree at the New England College of Optometry. He settled in Kingston, NY with his beloved wife Suellen and daughters Lara and Arianne in 1971. Son Ryon was born in 1973. Over the next 34 years, his optometric practice grew and thrived.



In 2005, Robert and Suellen moved to Boca Raton. He taught classes on the history of rock and roll and sang in several local choirs.



Robert will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, optometrist, and friend. Robert is survived by his wife Suellen, children Lara (Frank), Arianne (Ian), and Ryon, and grandchildren Jack, Sophie, Isabel, and Madelyn.



