Robert T. Perrine
LCDR US NAVY Ret., Robert (Bob) T. Perrine passed away on October 22, 2020 at Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy, MD.

Bob grew up on a farm in Cranbury, NJ. He excelled in academics, graduating from Hightstown Highschool, then Rutgers University, before going on to serve the country for 21 years. As an Officer in the US Navy Construction Battalion, known as the Seabees, Bob's tours took him to diverse posts across Europe and Asia, which planted the seed for his love and curiosity for world travel and cultures. Bob was a highly decorated officer and served with distinction during his three tours in Vietnam. Upon retiring after 21 years of service, he began his civilian career as an engineering consultant at the Goddard Space Center, among other sites in the Capital region. Bob retired to South Florida, which served as his home base for continued international exploration.

Bob enjoyed gardening, cats and conversing about world affairs. Friendships were very important to him and he would routinely drop postcards and letters to friends from his world travels. Bob was a true connoisseur of food and wine. Fine tuning his culinary skills in Europe, Bob was an exquisite chef who routinely cooked delightful meals for family and close friends.

Bob's worldly passion took him to over 70 countries, where he enjoyed uncovering unique artifacts and learning the stories behind them.

In lieu of flowers, Bob would be pleased if you made a contribution in his name to ASPCA, APOPO, or your local animal rescue society. A service will be held for Bob at Arlington National Cemetery in the spring. To stay apprised of dates of service, please contact inmemoryofrtp@gmail.com.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 24, 2020.
