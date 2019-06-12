Robert Thomas Clark passed away of heart failure, May 28, 2019 in Tamarac, Florida. He would have been age 91 on June 23rd. Robert is survived by his daughter, Laura Costello, his grandchildren, Daniel Costello and Lisa Coffy, and great-grandchildren, Kate and Caroline Costello. He was soon to have a 3rd great-grandchild, baby girl Coffy, due in 3 months. He is also survived by his sister, Rita Blaisus. Robert was born June 23, 1928, in Hazel Park, Michigan, near Detroit. His parents were John and Theresa Clark. He also had a younger brother, Roger Clark, who predeceased him. Robert was on active duty in the Navy from January 1952 to November 1953, and advanced to Petty Officer MR3. Robert married Betsey McCosh December 26, 1952, and was married for 64 years, until Betsey's death in January of 2017. Robert attended Chrysler Institute and worked for Chrysler his entire career, in both Detroit, Michigan and St. Louis, Missouri. He started as a tool and die maker, and ended as the quality control manager of the Chrysler Truck Assembly plant in St. Louis. After retiring, they moved to Venice, Florida and in 2014 they moved to Tamarac, Florida. Robert's ashes are buried at the Military National Cemetery, in Lake Worth, Florida. Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 12 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary