1/1
Robert Thomas Langford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Langford, known simply as Bob to many, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday morning August 2nd at age 74. Long time resident of Boca Raton and a South Florida native, he watched Florida grow from a small winter retreat into the year round hub of activity it is today. He thrilled at taking an active part in this transition and spent much of his professional life working with the Boca Raton Beach & Tax District as it's executive director. The Beach and Tax district provided opportunities to build and develop parks and recreational facilities for its residents. This became one of Bob's passions. Another passion has been the Freemasons and the Scottish Rite where Bob was an active member. Over the 43 years of fellowship, Bob worked at all levels of the craft, in a number of committees and positions and at all levels of leadership. These passions allowed Bob his true joy, working with people and organizations to grow them do great things. Bob came into close contact with many through these twin passions. His guidance, support and love were a positive influence that continues to ripple through those he touched. He is survived by his sons Neilson, Thomas, Scott and John and their eight children.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
James Smith
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved