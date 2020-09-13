Robert Langford, known simply as Bob to many, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday morning August 2nd at age 74. Long time resident of Boca Raton and a South Florida native, he watched Florida grow from a small winter retreat into the year round hub of activity it is today. He thrilled at taking an active part in this transition and spent much of his professional life working with the Boca Raton Beach & Tax District as it's executive director. The Beach and Tax district provided opportunities to build and develop parks and recreational facilities for its residents. This became one of Bob's passions. Another passion has been the Freemasons and the Scottish Rite where Bob was an active member. Over the 43 years of fellowship, Bob worked at all levels of the craft, in a number of committees and positions and at all levels of leadership. These passions allowed Bob his true joy, working with people and organizations to grow them do great things. Bob came into close contact with many through these twin passions. His guidance, support and love were a positive influence that continues to ripple through those he touched. He is survived by his sons Neilson, Thomas, Scott and John and their eight children.



