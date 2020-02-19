|
|
Robert Thomas Spinner, 76, of Coconut Creek, FL, died peacefully on February 10, 2020. Bob was born in Akron, Ohio. He was a graduate of Jeanette High school and Waynesburg College in Pennsylvania. He was the owner of Gold Coast Office Equipment and A & J Business Machines. He lived his life to the fullest and will be missed by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard, his parents, John and Catherine Spinner. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sally Spinner, his daughter, Valerie Gusway (Michael), and his grandchildren, Van Jazmin, Jacob Spinner Hibbert, and Betsy Hibbert.
Please join us for a celebration of life at Red's Bar in Wilton Manors on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 3pm-7pm
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2020