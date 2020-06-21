Robert W. (Bob) Hopwood Sr.
Robert W. (Bob) Hopwood, Sr., age 76, of Fort Lauderdale, formerly from Trumbull, CT, died June 2, 2020 after a brief, but courageous battle with Cancer. Bob is survived by his wife, Vivian Tastel Hopwood, and three children: Robert W. Hopwood, Jr., Mark A. Hopwood, and Catherine P. Guarino. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren: Jeremy, Elliot, Kayla, Sophia, Owen, Sawyer, Michael, Rose, and Levi. Bob was also survived by his sister, Millie Hopwood, and his three nephews: John, Michael, and William. He is also survived by his stepson, Timothy Tastel and two step-grandchildren, Jayden, and Ivy.

Bob was born in Manhattan, NY and was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel May (nee) Thompson and Neville Stanley Hopwood.

Bob was an Army Combat Veteran of the Vietnam War serving from 1965 - 1967 as an Artillery Surveyor.

While in CT, Bob was the Executive Vice President for Executone Telecommunications. After moving to Florida in 2001, he worked as a mortgage broker, RE foreclosure auditor, and Realtor.

Bob was the current Commodore of the Seabirds Yacht Club and President of his Condo Association for the past 8 years.

A memorial service to honor his life and legacy will be held on Tuesday, July 7th, from 2:00–5:00 p.m. at The Captain's Quarters at Bahia Mar Marina, 801 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. Dress code is casual.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Global Lyme Alliance by visiting http://roberthopwood.org

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Memorial service
02:00 - 05:00 PM
The Captain's Quarters at Bahia Mar Marina
