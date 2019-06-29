Robert Wayne Leider "Bob" passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2019. Bob was born on December 3rd 1943, to John and Vivian Leider in Glendale, California. Bob began working for Ed Ansin at WSVN in 1974 as the station's National Sales Manager. Six years later he became the station's Executive Vice President and General Manager. Ed's and Bob's friendship saw them through affiliation switches, the acquisition of WHDH in Boston and other challenges with many of those decisions made over their daily lunch at Oggi's. Despite facing significant obstacles, Bob's incredible work ethic and eternal optimism turned WSVN into the top news station in South Florida. Additionally, Bob wanted all employees to thrive and feel appreciated - traits that endeared him to everyone. Bob didn't reserve his hard work and dedication to just the TV station. His impact was felt across South Florida. Besides his family, volunteering in the community was his passion; serving as the chairman for Habitat for Humanity and being involved with other charitable organizations such as the United Way. Most recently, Bob was the driving force behind a Habitat community that will provide affordable homes to 77 families. Bob is survived by his former wife Sandra Leider. Bob was the loving father of Kim Ball, Kelly (Stephen) Dalsemer and Courtney (Ray) Berry and Grandfather to Andrew, Breven, Maya, Baylor, Robert, Carson and Ella. Bob had two older brothers, Norm and David, and two younger siblings Paul and Virginia. He will be remembered fondly by his family as a mentor, role model and patriarch. There will be a celebration of Bob's life on Saturday,June 29th from 5 to 9pm at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in the Terrace Ball Room. His friends and family will speak at 6:30. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Habitat for Humanity of Broward County. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 29, 2019