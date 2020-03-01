|
|
Roberta Wieder died peacefully in her home in Pompano Beach at the age of 86 on February 29, 2020. Roberta is survived by her husband of 68 years, Murray Wieder and her three children Audrey, Marcia and Scott. She has 5 grandchildren and one great grandson. We will all miss her dearly.
Roberta was the middle child of Sol and Fritzi Stern. Her younger sister Honey and older brother Melvin are deceased. The family grew up in the Bronx, NY and owned 3 young women's clothing stores.
Roberta and Murray created and worked together at Sav-Sum pharmacy in Bayside, NY. They moved from Huntington Station, NY to Pompano Beach, Florida in 1978 and founded Wieder Realty which they operated for over 30 years.
Roberta lived a full life. When they weren't working, Roberta and Murray enjoyed traveling and went on many cruises all over the world.
There will be a funeral and reception at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, March 3 located at Star of David Chapel, 7701 Bailey Rd, North Lauderdale, FL 33068. Burial will be at Bailey Memorial Garden.
Donations in Roberta's honor can be made to Trustbridge Hospice, http://www.tbfdn.org/donate
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020