1/1
Rocco Testa
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rocco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We celebrate the life of Rocco Testa, beloved husband, papa, nonno, brother, uncle, and friend to many.

Rocco, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home. Rocco was born in Suio, Italy on December 10, 1934 and moved to Union City, New Jersey in 1961. He and his family then moved to Hollywood, Florida in 1975.

Rocco was a barber from the age of 11 to just a few months ago. Over his lifetime, he owned and worked at over 10 different barber shops. He treated all of his customers like they were family. In his spare time, he could always be found making sure his garden was perfect.

He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine (Fallone) Testa, and their three children, Pasquale & Rossana Testa, Anna & Robert Sparks and Anthony & Anna Testa. Nonno adored his five grandchildren, Desirée, Nicholas, Valentina, Joseph and Rocco. He was the cherished brother of Pasqualina Testa-Ciorra and the late Linda Testa-Casale and Giusesppe Testa.

Visitation will be at Landmark Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2nd from 5-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity Catholic Church in Hollywood, Florida on Friday, July 3rd at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org/donate in his honor.

Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved