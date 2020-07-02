We celebrate the life of Rocco Testa, beloved husband, papa, nonno, brother, uncle, and friend to many.
Rocco, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home. Rocco was born in Suio, Italy on December 10, 1934 and moved to Union City, New Jersey in 1961. He and his family then moved to Hollywood, Florida in 1975.
Rocco was a barber from the age of 11 to just a few months ago. Over his lifetime, he owned and worked at over 10 different barber shops. He treated all of his customers like they were family. In his spare time, he could always be found making sure his garden was perfect.
He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine (Fallone) Testa, and their three children, Pasquale & Rossana Testa, Anna & Robert Sparks and Anthony & Anna Testa. Nonno adored his five grandchildren, Desirée, Nicholas, Valentina, Joseph and Rocco. He was the cherished brother of Pasqualina Testa-Ciorra and the late Linda Testa-Casale and Giusesppe Testa.
Visitation will be at Landmark Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2nd from 5-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity Catholic Church in Hollywood, Florida on Friday, July 3rd at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org/donate
in his honor.
Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com