Roger A. Krauss Obituary
Roger A. Krauss, 75, formerly of Cozumel, Mexico died Wednesday, June 5th, 2019. He was raised in Queens, NY, and grew up to serve his country and his hometown, first in the US Army and after as a police officer in New York City. Roger later moved to South Florida, where he served as a public safety officer for the City of North Lauderdale, where he was both a Police Officer and a Firefighter. He spent the last 18 years of his life in Cozumel, Mexico, where he loved scuba diving. Roger became fluent in Spanish, and enjoyed chatting with everyone he ran into around town. Visiting friends and family called him "The Mayor," due to his obvious popularity. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Randy), brother Gregory, granddaughters Courtney and Morgan, niece Wendy (Chris), niece Regina, great-nieces Allyson, Brianna, and Julia, great-nephew Shane, and many, many friends. A burial with military honors will be held Monday, June 17th, 2019 at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL. Online condolences can be shared at edkalis.com . Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 12, 2019
