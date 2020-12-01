1/1
Roger F. Borrello
1938 - 2020
Roger F. Borrello, age 82, of Plantation, FL, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on November 28, 2020, after a short but valiant battle with two lung disorders (unrelated to COVID-19). Roger was born on May 27, 1938, in Brooklyn, NY as the middle child of the late Frank and Helen (Pecoraro) Borrello.

Roger graduated from Fordham University in 1960 and received his law degree from Georgetown University in 1964. After practicing law for 4 years in Massachusetts, he and his family moved to Plantation, Florida, where following a brief period as a prosecutor and public defendant, he worked as a sole practitioner for 50 years, never retiring. He handled all areas of the law, including real estate, criminal, personal injury, probate, corporate, and family law. He most enjoyed counseling his clients and was known for his sound and practical advice.

Roger helped spread the original roots of soccer in South Florida as the president of the Gold Coast Soccer League, coached at the Plantation Athletic League, and was an original season ticket holder of the Ft. Lauderdale Strikers. Roger was a long-time parishioner and lector at St. David's Catholic Church in Davie, FL and a Knight of Columbus. He enjoyed the beach, working out, long bike rides, and working around the yard.

Roger was preceded in death by his son Richard in 1993 and older brother Nicolas in 2017.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia, younger sister, Lenora Piccolo of Kirkland, WA, son Robert (attorney) and his wife Ivette of Miami Beach, and son Roger Jr. (computer programmer) and his wife Annie of Johns Creek, GA. He is also survived by four loving grandchildren: Richard, Jr. of Plantation, FL, Katie Rose of Johns Creek, GA, and John & Sophia of Miami Beach.

Visitation will be held, Friday, December 4th, 2:00PM-4:00PM and 6:00PM-8:00PM, T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, and the Vigil Service will begin 7:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 5th, 10:00AM, St. David Catholic Church. Entombment will immediately follow in Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317 (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com. You are able to send a virtual hug and condolence message to the family by visiting tmralph.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
DEC
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
DEC
4
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. David Catholic Church
DEC
5
Entombment
Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 30, 2020
I am heartbroken that Uncle Roger has passed. I can only imagine how devastating it has been for the entire family. He was one-of-a-kind, someone who always held family and friends first, operated under his own time, always with integrity and honesty. I’ve had so many great memories of my uncle- the fun times we got to spend together in Florida and the trips he made to Seattle. It’s amazing what one life represents & how he not only touched our lives, but many others. It was always nice knowing when I needed advice, I could just call and he would be a voice of reason. It will be very hard walking into the house knowing he will not be there to greet us, however, the love I carry for him will forever be a part of me. I’m sure he’s happy to see his parents, brother, son & my sister, all rejoicing his return to Heaven. Rest now Uncle Roger, you lived and loved to the fullest. I love you always. Love, Chrissy
Chrissy Piccolo
Family
November 30, 2020
I will never have a friend that Wisdom and Kindness means more to me! Roger treated me like family! He was pure class! I will miss everything about him! Rest In Peace, Roger! God Bless You!
Joe Selim
November 30, 2020
Joe Selim
Friend
November 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. He was a nice man.
Vicky Kakas
Acquaintance
