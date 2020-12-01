I am heartbroken that Uncle Roger has passed. I can only imagine how devastating it has been for the entire family. He was one-of-a-kind, someone who always held family and friends first, operated under his own time, always with integrity and honesty. I’ve had so many great memories of my uncle- the fun times we got to spend together in Florida and the trips he made to Seattle. It’s amazing what one life represents & how he not only touched our lives, but many others. It was always nice knowing when I needed advice, I could just call and he would be a voice of reason. It will be very hard walking into the house knowing he will not be there to greet us, however, the love I carry for him will forever be a part of me. I’m sure he’s happy to see his parents, brother, son & my sister, all rejoicing his return to Heaven. Rest now Uncle Roger, you lived and loved to the fullest. I love you always. Love, Chrissy

Chrissy Piccolo

Family