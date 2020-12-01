Roger F. Borrello, age 82, of Plantation, FL, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on November 28, 2020, after a short but valiant battle with two lung disorders (unrelated to COVID-19). Roger was born on May 27, 1938, in Brooklyn, NY as the middle child of the late Frank and Helen (Pecoraro) Borrello.
Roger graduated from Fordham University in 1960 and received his law degree from Georgetown University in 1964. After practicing law for 4 years in Massachusetts, he and his family moved to Plantation, Florida, where following a brief period as a prosecutor and public defendant, he worked as a sole practitioner for 50 years, never retiring. He handled all areas of the law, including real estate, criminal, personal injury, probate, corporate, and family law. He most enjoyed counseling his clients and was known for his sound and practical advice.
Roger helped spread the original roots of soccer in South Florida as the president of the Gold Coast Soccer League, coached at the Plantation Athletic League, and was an original season ticket holder of the Ft. Lauderdale Strikers. Roger was a long-time parishioner and lector at St. David's Catholic Church in Davie, FL and a Knight of Columbus. He enjoyed the beach, working out, long bike rides, and working around the yard.
Roger was preceded in death by his son Richard in 1993 and older brother Nicolas in 2017.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia, younger sister, Lenora Piccolo of Kirkland, WA, son Robert (attorney) and his wife Ivette of Miami Beach, and son Roger Jr. (computer programmer) and his wife Annie of Johns Creek, GA. He is also survived by four loving grandchildren: Richard, Jr. of Plantation, FL, Katie Rose of Johns Creek, GA, and John & Sophia of Miami Beach.
Visitation will be held, Friday, December 4th, 2:00PM-4:00PM and 6:00PM-8:00PM, T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, and the Vigil Service will begin 7:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 5th, 10:00AM, St. David Catholic Church. Entombment will immediately follow in Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317 (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com
. You are able to send a virtual hug and condolence message to the family by visiting tmralph.com