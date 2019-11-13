Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
4200 Hollywood Boulevard
Hollywood, FL
Roger Jay Nydick

Roger Jay Nydick Obituary
Roger Jay Nydick, 79, a prominent Hollywood physician for over 46 years where he devoted many of those years caring for patients at Vitas Hospice which was his passion. Roger passed away November 10, 2019. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family, beloved pets, and his dearest friends. Roger was born December 16, 1939 in Nice, France, and came to the U.S. at the age of 2. He is predeceased by 2 infant sons and a daughter. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, daughters Heather Michelle & Cynthia, and son Eric, 4 grandsons, Blake, Trevor, Cody, and Kodey.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 4:00-8:00 PM with a Prayer Service 7:00 PM at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, November 14, 2019,10:00 AM at Nativity Catholic Church, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL. Private entombment at Hollywood Memorial Gardens North.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Vitas/Hospice at http://www.vitascommunityconnection.org or at Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home; 4200 Hollywood Boulevard Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2019
