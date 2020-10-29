Roger, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 25, 2020. Born in Lake City, he moved often while growing up and chose to settle in his home state. He graduated from University of Florida's law school and remained a loyal Gator fan. He served his country in Vietnam, his church and community in a variety of roles, and was devoted to his family. He established Carpenter & Brown law firm and was active in Christian legal organizations.



He is survived by his wife Joanne; children Alissa Brown, Adrienne (Andrew) Szabo, Timothy (Brooke) Brown, James (Renee) Stimpson; grandchildren Kaylin Brown, Harrison and Miller Szabo, Alexandra Brown, Clifton and Reid Stimpson, Ellie (David) Pann and Hannah Ostler; sisters Pat Ginn, Kathy Brennan and Darlene Brown.



Please join us in celebrating his homegoing. Family will greet friends at Kraeer Funeral Home, 4061 N Federal Hwy, Ft Lauderdale, FL on Friday Oct. 30 from 6-8 PM. Services will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 501 NE 48th St, Pompano Beach, FL on Saturday at 1 PM.



