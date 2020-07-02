1/
Roland Joseph Lavelle
Roland Joseph "Joe" Lavelle, 80, of Dandridge, TN, passed away June 25, 2020 from an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Isabel Lavelle of Miami, FL and his brother, John "Jack" Lavelle. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elizabeth P. Lavelle, son Joseph (Susan) Lavelle, daughter Caroline (Tony) Goins, 6 grandchildren and brother, Patrick Lavelle. Joe had a CPA practice in Sunrise, FL for many years and retired in 2011.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 2, 2020.
