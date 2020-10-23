Ronald A. FitzGerald passed away on October 21, 2020.



Ron was born to Mabel and William FitzGerald in Staten Island, New York. His family moved to Miami when he was a young child where he grew up, graduating from Miami Edison High School and the University of Miami. Ron followed his brother Bob to Tulane University. He graduated with distinction from its Law School and served on the Law Review.



After graduating from Tulane, Ron returned to South Florida and began his legal career as a trial attorney at Fleming, O'Bryan & Fleming in Fort Lauderdale where he became a partner. He later practiced law at Conrad & Scherer until his retirement. While practicing law, he was a member of many prestigious legal organizations, including the American Board of Trial Advocates of which he was a founding member of the Fort Lauderdale Chapter. Over the course of his distinguished legal career, Ron represented physicians, nurses and hospitals, including the North and South Broward Hospital Districts.



Ron will be remembered for his keen intellect, sense of humor, kindness to others, and deep faith in God. Ron loved the sea and was a passionate sailor, enjoying many wonderful sailing trips with family and friends along the Florida Coast and the Keys.



Ron was a proud husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Deborah and three daughters: Margaret (Rita), Katherine, and Tara; his brother Robert; his sister-in-law Brigitte Lange; his four grandchildren: Madison, Deborah, Hannah and William; and his beloved dog Bailey. Ron was predeceased by his parents and his son William.



To honor Ron's memory, the family requests memorials to the Memorial Foundation or the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation, both at 3329 Johnson St., Hollywood, FL 33021, or to All Saints Episcopal Church, 333 Tarpon Dr., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.



A private family graveside service will be held.



