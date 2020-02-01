|
Ronald Anthony Pettinato, 71, of Sunrise, passed away January 20, 2020. Born in Cambridge, MA; Ronald graduated from Belmont High School, then joining the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany before serving as a gunner in the Vietnam War. After being Honorably Discharged, he found a career in Sheet Metal Union for construction, which he retired from after 20 years. Ronald's favorite past-time was cars, working with his hands, biking, traveling, but most of all, spending time with his loving children, Brianna Pettinato and Ronald A. Pettinato, Jr. His daughter, and son, were the love of his life, and they are going to miss him dearly. Ronald is survived by his two children, Brianna and Ronald A. Pettinato, Jr., sisters, Rosalie Coluccio and Deborah O'Neal; and brothers, Ben and Matthew Pettinato. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Pettinato; and parents, Margaret and Matthew Pettinato. Ronald will be laid to rest next to his wife in Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston. (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 1, 2020