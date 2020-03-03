|
Ronald DeLisa, Sr. passed away on February 29, 2020. Ronnie was born on January 3, 1937 in Staten Island, New York before migrating to Davie, Florida in March 1977.
Ronnie graduated McKee High School in Staten Island, New York. He then worked on Wall Street before moving to Florida.
Ronnie was an avid fast pitch softball player in Staten Island. He pitched against Eddie Feigner King and His Court many times. Even beating him and his team.
After moving to Florida, He started a bread route with Cusano's Italian Bakery in Hallandale. He expanded his business into several routes. He was also the owner of Vincent's Deli in Hollywood. He also co-owned Take Me Along Travel Agency in Hollywood with his wife Marie.
Ronnie was always the life of the party. Whatever event he attended he was always asked to get up and entertain. He told jokes and always had the whole place laughing. That was his specialty!
He is survived by his wife of 60 years. Marie DeLisa (Gelardi) Son Ronald DeLisa, Jr. Daughter Kim, Son In Law, Anthony Ferrara. Grandchildren, Stephanie DeLisa, Ronald DeLisa III & Nicholas Ferrara. Great-Grandchildren Gianna & Sienna. Surving Sister, Jerelyn Galvan. Nieces and Nephews
Visitation will be at Scarano Funeral Home 9000 Pines Blvd on Wednesday March 4 from 2:00-9:00 pm. Church on Thursday March 5 at 12:30 at St. David Catholic Church.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2020