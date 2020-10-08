Ronald Ball, 72, of Hollywood, FL passed in peace on October 6th, 2020. Ron will be fondly remembered by family and friends. He lived a full life. He had many interests including his favorite football team The Dolphins, traveling the world, his favorite band The Rolling Stones, and air boating in the Everglades. He was a lifelong resident of Hollywood, FL. He was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa and Veronica Ball, by his brother Jim Ball and sister Pamela Lanier. He is predeceased by his parents James Ball and Virginia Curci Ball and by his brother Theodore Ball. Ronald battled with dementia. Donations can be made to dementia research in Ronalds name.



