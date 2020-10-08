1/1
Ronald H. Ball
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Ball, 72, of Hollywood, FL passed in peace on October 6th, 2020. Ron will be fondly remembered by family and friends. He lived a full life. He had many interests including his favorite football team The Dolphins, traveling the world, his favorite band The Rolling Stones, and air boating in the Everglades. He was a lifelong resident of Hollywood, FL. He was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa and Veronica Ball, by his brother Jim Ball and sister Pamela Lanier. He is predeceased by his parents James Ball and Virginia Curci Ball and by his brother Theodore Ball. Ronald battled with dementia. Donations can be made to dementia research in Ronalds name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
Another good man gone.... Sleep in peace brother.
Ron Valentine
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved