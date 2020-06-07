Ronald Henry Bencal
Ronald Henry Bencal passed away May 25, 2020 in his current hometown of Delray Beach, FL. He was born February 5, 1943 on Long Island, NY. Preceded in death by parents Henry and Pauline. Loving father of Jennifer (Keith Cosgrove) and stepson William (Mya) Fleming. Brother and steadfast friend of Robert (Monica), Kenneth (Peggy), Barbara (Brian Winters), Susan, and nieces and nephews. Proud grandfather of Stella and Mareena and step-grandfather of Alexandra and William. Former husband of Joyce.

In life Ron was an outgoing, energetic man who loved his family, music, sports, fishing and horses.

He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a remarkable harness trainer with a lust for life.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 7, 2020.
