Our Savior Lutheran Church
8001 NW 5th St
Plantation, FL 33324
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
8001 NW 5th St.
Plantation, FL
Ronald James Berchert


1937 - 2019
Ronald James Berchert Obituary
Ronald J. Berchert of Lauderdale Lakes, FL died suddenly on November 30, 2019. Ronald was born in Chicago, IL on September 18, 1937, the son of Edmund and Florence Berchert. Mr. Berchert is survived by his sister Charlene Jacobsen (IL), niece Gretchen Jacobsen (GA) and brother Edmund S. Berchert (OH). Additionally, Ron will be missed by his many loving friends and a large extended family.

A memorial will be held for Ron at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8001 NW 5th St. Plantation, FL 33324 on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 1:30pm.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2019
