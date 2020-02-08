|
|
Dr. Ronald John Kovack, age 82 of Fort Lauderdale, passed away on Friday, January 31st, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer.
The oldest of five children, Ron was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 2nd, 1937, and was the son of the late John and Rita Kovach. After graduating high school, Ron joined the United States Air Force and learned to fly and later attended college at the University of Alabama and Western Illinois University where he earned his Bachelor of Science and Arts Degrees. His charismatic personality eventually led him into the radio business and it was during this time that he met his wife, then Priscilla Smith in Akron, Ohio. In 1965, Ron began work at Merrill Lynch and in 1975 relocated with his family to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He continued his education at Barry University receiving his Master's Degree in Telecommunications. It was during that time that Ron, along with several others, started a television company named Media Productions which went onto to be the first national broadcasts of senior pastor Dr. D. James Kennedy of Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church. In 1986 Ron departed Merrill Lynch and joined Prudential Bache and was a senior Vice President until 1992. Thereafter Ron started, along with his wife Priscilla and son Brian, Kovack Financial a national financial services organization based in Ft. Lauderdale. During this time, he also served as the President of Knox Theological Seminary, an elder of Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church and later an elder at Cross Community Church. Ron went on to earn two doctorate degrees; a PHD from Trinity Theological Seminary and D Min in Administration from Liberty University.
Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years of marriage, Priscilla Kovack and his children, Stacie Kovack, Brian Kovack, Steve Kovack, Darrell Kovack and Sandra Bosse and his 8 grandchildren Joshua, Jordan, Jacob, Anna, Harbor, Kevin, Bryan and Kerissa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cross Community Church-https://www.thecrosscc.org/donate/
The family honored and commemorated Ronald's life in private gathering.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale.
Online tributes at: www.kraeerfairchild.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2020