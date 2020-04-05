|
Ronald L. Reese, departed Earth, March 31, 2020, 78 years of age. He was a native of Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Ronald worked hard and became a highly decorated non-commissioned Officer, who honorably and faithfully served for the United States Air Force, retiring after 26 years of service. Ronald is survived by his loving wife, sons, daughters, and many other loving family members and friends. We are very proud of Ronald, and thank him for his service to our country. Services will be privately held. Ronald will be laid to rest in South Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston, 371 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL 33325 (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020