Ronald Marc Cherry
1948 - 2020
Ronald Marc Cherry, 71, of Delray Beach, FL passed away on August 27, 2020. Ron was born in Philadelphia, PA, on December 25, 1948, to Adrienne (Hirsh) Cherry and Harry Cherry. Survived by his wife, Pam; Justin Cherry; Sean Cherry and Jill Cherry Catlin (Glyndon Catlin); grandson Maddox Cherry, as well as his brother Joel Cherry and sister Donna Paul (Philadelphia, PA).

Ron was an investment broker/business owner and a US Army veteran. He loved Star Trek, fast cars, traveling, jewelry, impeccable suits, and family, and never lived without at least one or more dogs. He LIVED AND LOVED LARGE his entire life and was generous to all he met, but especially his family and extended family. He loved his children and grandson and had a special relationship with his nieces and nephews and took them all on vacations with his family.

Ron was a devoted 30-year friend to Bill W. and was always ready to extend his hand and experiences to everyone.

Due to COVID restrictions, the viewing and subsequent interment at the South Florida National Cemetery on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 will be private.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2020.
