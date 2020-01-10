Home

Temple Kol Ami
8200 Peters Rd
Plantation, FL 33324
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Temple Kol Ami Emmanuel
8200 Peters Road
Plantation, FL
RONALD MERCER Obituary
Dr. Ron Mercer, Ph.D., passed away on January 7, 2020. He was 70 years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Susan Schwartz-Mercer, two sons, Jeremy and Teddy, daughter Christina and three grandchildren, Brooklyn, Bennett and Marcus. He was co-owner of the Center For Creative Living (Mercer and Mercer Consultants) where he practiced psychology for over 35 years. Dr. Mercer had Masters Degrees in Clinical and Counseling Psychology and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and a second Ph.D in Developmental/Family Systems Psychology. Dr. Mercer was also a published author of 3 books. He was very active in his community where he participated in the Rotary, Network Professionals, Inc. (NPI), the Chamber of Commerce, and Business Associates of West Broward. He was also a congregant of Temple Kol Ami Emmanuel where he sang in the choir and participated in their theater group. Dr. Mercer was a talented singer and drummer and had acted in Broadway shows and Operettas. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Kol Ami Emmanuel, 8200 Peters Road, Plantation, FL. Shiva to follow immediately after services (at Temple).
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 10, 2020
