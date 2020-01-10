|
Dr. Ron Mercer, Ph.D., passed away on January 7, 2020. He was 70 years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Susan Schwartz-Mercer, two sons, Jeremy and Teddy, daughter Christina and three grandchildren, Brooklyn, Bennett and Marcus. He was co-owner of the Center For Creative Living (Mercer and Mercer Consultants) where he practiced psychology for over 35 years. Dr. Mercer had Masters Degrees in Clinical and Counseling Psychology and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology and a second Ph.D in Developmental/Family Systems Psychology. Dr. Mercer was also a published author of 3 books. He was very active in his community where he participated in the Rotary, Network Professionals, Inc. (NPI), the Chamber of Commerce, and Business Associates of West Broward. He was also a congregant of Temple Kol Ami Emmanuel where he sang in the choir and participated in their theater group. Dr. Mercer was a talented singer and drummer and had acted in Broadway shows and Operettas. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Kol Ami Emmanuel, 8200 Peters Road, Plantation, FL. Shiva to follow immediately after services (at Temple).
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 10, 2020