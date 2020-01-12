Home

T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Ronald Redfern
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:30 PM
Plantation Community Church
6501 W Broward Blvd
Plantation, FL
View Map
Ronald O. Redfern


1936 - 2020
Ronald O. Redfern Obituary
Ronald Redfern, 83, went to be with the Lord on January 7,2020. Ron was the son of Rose and Orval Redfern, born in St. Louis Mo. on December 31, 1936. He served honorably in the US Army. He was best known as a Broward County Foster Parent for the past 27 years. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Charles, his infant twin brother, Rodger and his daughter Amy. He is survived by his wife Susan, brothers Patrick (Rosalie), Jeffery (Margaret) & Gregory, his children Christopher, Michelle, David (Amilia), Angela and Michael and step-children Cheryl Hernandez (Joe), Melissa Combest, John Combest, Laurrie Pood & Carol Lynn Bayazitoglu (Burak). In addition he leaves many nieces and nephews and his beloved grandchildren. A memorial service will take place on January 18 @ 12:30pm at Plantation Community Church 6501 W Broward Blvd Plantation, FL. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his honor to Kids in Distress Foster Care. tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020
