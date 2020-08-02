Born June 23, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio, Ronald Terry Martin died on June 2, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. He was the only child of Herma-Jean Eklund and George Martin and was the beloved nephew of Marcey Kaplan. He was fathered in his adult life by Carl W. Eklund.







Graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in 1963, Ron received a B.S. from Ohio State University (1967), a Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois (1971), and an LL.M in Estate Planning from the University of Miami (1977). As of his retirement, Ron had been recognized as one of the Best Lawyers in America for 10 years. A favorite professor of students at the University of Miami Law School, he had a gift for teaching complex topics. Ron proudly provided free legal services to people in need.



Outside of the law, he loved dogs, music, swimming, history, coin collecting, and being a Clevelander. The Browns were more of a religion than a football team and he watched every game as if it were the Super Bowl. A lifelong interest was the Battle of the Little Bighorn. Ron was fascinated with the story of US Cavalry officer Myles Keogh but held an equally deep admiration for Native American culture.







Ron would have been married to his wife Sheila for 50 years in August. Ron described Sheila as "the best wife any man could ever have." The highest praise anyone could receive from Ron was to be deemed a "wonderfully decent human being" and that is how he will be remembered by Sheila, son Christopher and daughter Kate, daughter-in-law Deborah, son-in-law Jon, and grandchildren Alec, Keira, Gideon and Atticus.



As a lover of the American old west, it is appropriate that Ron was laid to rest on June 12 at Morris Hill Cemetery in Boise, ID.



