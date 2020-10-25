1/1
Ronald Timothy Harris
1951 - 2020
Ronald Timothy Harris (Ron), 69, of Tamarac, FL, passed away on October, 18, 2020. There will be a private service at his place of residence. We will leave his phone number active for any well wishes and will be saving them in his memory. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fred Hunter's Funeral Home. Ron was born in Dunkirk, NY on July 13, 1951. He served proudly as a Veteran of the US Army. Ron enjoyed woodworking, working with (and repairing) power tools and working on cars. He was also actively involved with AA for over 45 years. Ron believed highly in the spirit of service to others. Ron is survived by his 2 sons, Christian and Victor, 3 sisters, Julie, Joyce and Jeanie, a younger brother, John, his loving ex-wife and caretaker for the last 15 years, Sandra N. Harris, Christian's mother, Rosalina, many nieces and nephews, and other family and friends. Ron is preceded in death by 3 brothers, Randy, Rick and Mike, and both parents, Robert and Beatrice. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his name.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 25, 2020.
