Ronald Wesley Tompkins died peacefully at his home in Lighthouse Point on September 3 from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Ron had a long career as a civilian employee of the Department of the Navy from which he received the Meritorious Civilian Service Award. A physicist focused on underwater sonar research, Ron worked in deep-water locations around the world.
Ron and his wife Marty were world travelers and lived in Japan, where he was science advisor to the 7th Fleet, and in Italy, where he served at the NATO research facility in La Spezia. He later worked at NUSC/NUWC in CT and retired to the Fort Lauderdale area.
Here Ron used his love of science in his work at the Children's Science Explorium and his love of meeting new people from around the world when he worked as an Italian-speaking greeter at Port Everglades. He was happy to have time to become a life master in bridge, to play many games of poker, to return to Italy several times, and to visit the continent of Africa.
Ron is survived by his wife Marty, their son Matthew (Janine) of Atlantis FL and daughter Sarah of Gales Ferry CT; grandchildren Wesley, Marilyn, Alexis, Abigail, and Jacob; great grandchildren Scarlett and Gunnar; and his sisters-in-law, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves a circle of loving friends around the world and in Lighthouse Point. His family thanks their many friends who eased his last days and is especially grateful to Dr. Alan Yessner and VITAS Hospice for their support.
His ashes will be interred at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro Vermont. His family requests memorial donations to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation at www.alzinfo.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 7, 2019