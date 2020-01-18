|
|
Ronetta L. (Elliston) Fritz, "SUNSHINE," age 61, passed away in Ft. Lauderdale, FL., at Florida Medical Center on January 06, 2020. She was born September 29, 1958 in Greeley, Colorado, to Ronald Robert Elliston and Loretta Nora (Hagedorn) Elliston. Ronetta first married Steven Lear in 1973 with whom she had two children, Joshua and Jensson Lear, and then later married a second time to Robert Fritz, with whom she had one child, Harlyn Fritz. She informally adopted and helped raise Mason Fritz, a child from Robert's previous marriage. After a second divorce, Ronetta moved to Florida, adopted her name of Sunshine, and eventually met Tom Muller, with whom she had one child, Anastasia Fritz-Muller. Ronetta is survived by her children, Joshua Lear, Jensson Lear (wife Shanel Lear/children Kaylie and Maylen), Harlyn Fritz (fiancé Daiha Ellis/children Arryana and Kaleb), and her daughter Anastasia Fritz-Muller; her father Ronald Robert Elliston and her younger brother Steven Mark Elliston (wife Esmeralda Elliston/children Steven, Drew, and Celina). A memorial service for Ronetta was held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Grace Presbyterian Church, 1844 Hypoluxo Rd., Lake Worth FL 33462.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 18, 2020