Ronna Robinson Blaze, formerly of Detroit, Michigan, a long time resident of Hollywood, and Cooper City, Florida, died July 31, 2020, after a valiant and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her loving husband Dr. Kenneth Blaze, children Stacey (Dr. Steven) Steinlauf, Jeffrey (Dr. Jessica) Blaze, Michelle (Dr. Frederick) Kane, grandmother of Alexa, Adam, Carly, Jake Steinlauf, Emily, Abby Blaze, Sydney Kane, sister of Cheri Dworkis (Leonard Zucker), Jill (Arnold) Finkel, Lauri (Dr. David) Miller, as well as many nieces, and nephews. Private funeral services were held.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.