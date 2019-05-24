"Hold the plane! Hold the plane!" she called as she ran down the runway. Miraculously, the doors opened and the stairs appeared. Breathless with anticipation as she sprinted to the top, she asked "Wait, where are my crosswords?" The crew, Pilot Bill Coyle-her Husband, Navigator Bill Benton-her Son-in-Law, and Flight Attendant Lynn Hogan-her Daughter, chuckled as she stepped aboard. It was the final leg of her 86 year excursion and they had been waiting, patiently, for her to clear Immigration and Past Life Control.Rosalie was a fearless flyer, from soaring on the local radio station as a singer in her teens to navigating the political waters at the Navy Shipyard in D.C., her boarding pass was always ready, her carry-on always packed. In her 60's, Rosalie canoed the South China Sea and in her 70's she walked the cobbled streets of Pompeii. She was a force that couldn't be reckoned with, and better you didn't try. Rosalie counted Patricia Benton and Colleen Cowan, her daughters, among her favorite travel companions, and in her later years, enjoyed long stays at the JS Harrison in Orlando.In all her travels, though, her most memorable stopovers were with her Grandchildren, Jen, Mike, Daniel, Jarrett, Maiya, Shea and Georgi. These layovers gave Rosalie her greatest joy and she asked about their itineraries right up to her last boarding call.We know the party is in first class, Meme, but we will still miss you dearly, safe travels. Rosalie A. Coyle 1932-2019. Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 24 to June 2, 2019