Surrounded by her family, Rosalind (Roz) Indig Amunategui, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019, due to Stage 4 Cancer. Born February 25, 1940, in The Bronx, New York, to Sidney and Beatrice Indig. Roz grew up in Jamaica Estates, New York, and graduated Jamaica High School. She went on to be a successful Real Estate agent for 40 years. Her many hobbies included Roller Blading, Hand Ball and Mah Jong. Roz was an accomplished Tennis player and received many awards and honors including reaching the Nationals in California at the age of 70. Roz served the City of Hallandale Beach on the Parks and Recreation Department, touching many children's lives.Roz lived her life with a forgiving heart and she was always there when you needed her. Roz is survived by her much beloved four children and their families; Dr. Joseph (Kimberly) Amunategui, (Alexandria, Joseph, Rocco and Victoria); Dr. Andrew (Lee Ann) Amunategui, (Andrew, Nicolas and Matthew); Stacey (Lonny) Reiter; and Michael (Angelika) Amunategui, (Angelica and Michael). Roz also leaves behind sisters, Sandra Indig, and Toby (Gary) Indig Kronick and Goddaughter, Stephanie (Douglas) Comings (Alyssa and Jessica); nieces and nephews. She was devoted to her family and will be greatly missed by them and the friends whose lives she touched.Please join us in celebrating the life of Roz Amunategui on Sunday, April 28th at Forest Lawn South, 2401 Davie Road, Davie, Florida 33317 (954-792-9360, forestlawnsouth.com). Visitation will be 10 to 11 AM, Services 11 AM. Following Services there will be a Celebration of Life. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019