|
|
Rose Arlene Rodman passed away on March 25, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Belgium in 1928 and lived in Germany with her parents until she moved to America in 1939. She attended Barnard College in New York City for 2 years and obtained her B.A. in Philosophy and Letters from the Andes University in Bogota, Colombia. Arlene (as she was called), was an active woman all her life and pursued her career writing for newspaper and magazines with enthusiasm. Her life-long dream was to write articles for publication. While in Colombia, she was a foreign correspondent for Time and Life magazines and the New York Times. When she returned to the United States, she was a reporter for Life magazine in the Washington Bureau. Arlene had 2 husbands, Juan Gould and Dr. David Rodman and was widowed by both. In 1987, she retired in Boca Raton, Florida where she wrote and edited a monthly community newspaper, The Viewpooinye of Boca Point. Arlene is survived by 3 children, Veronica, Roy and Virginia, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2020