SPARKS, Rose B. of Boca Raton, FL passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 93. Rose was born in Bellevue, Kentucky and moved to Miami, Florida in 1953. Rose worked as a librarian at Miami's Coral Park High School and Florida International University. She spent 23 years at FIU and particularly enjoyed working with the students from many different countries.
Rose was married to John Sparks Sr. (deceased) for 59 years. She is survived by her children Barbara Sparks-McGlinchy (John, deceased) and John Sparks Jr. (Joan), grandchildren Shawn McGlinchy (Laura), John Thursby (Staci), April McGlinchy-Wall (Doug), Kelly Sparks and Sara Sparks; great-grandchildren, Heather, Patrick, Reed, Rose, Violet, Mike, Ian and Nicole as well as many extended family members.
Rose most recently resided at St. Andrews Estates Retirement Community in Boca Raton, FL. She enjoyed the company of many good friends and appreciated the care of the medical team as well as staff.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 31st at 9:30 AM, at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 370 SW 3rd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33431. There is no visitation. Instead of flowers, donations in Rose's name may be made to Camillus House (homeless shelter) in Miami (Camillus.org, select Memorial), St. Joan of Arc Parish (stjoan.org), or Save the Children (savethechildren.org).
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019