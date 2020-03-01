Home

POWERED BY

Services
St David Catholic Church
3900 S University Dr
Davie, FL 33328
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. David's Catholic Church

Rose Barbara Eberst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Barbara Eberst Obituary
Eberst, Rose Barbara, 97, of Davie, passed away peacefully on Feb 22, 2020. Born in NYC, she moved to South Florida during the golden age of cinema and loved sharing stories of the celebrities she had met. She was an active parishioner and member of the Women's Club at St. David's Catholic Church in Davie. She was honored to be a golden contributor of . She is survived by a diversity of nieces and nephews, lifelong friends, and parishioners of St. David's. A mass will be held for her on Mar 5, 10am at St. David's. In lieu of flowers, she asked for donations to be sent to St. David's Catholic Church or St. Jude's Children's Charity.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -