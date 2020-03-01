|
Eberst, Rose Barbara, 97, of Davie, passed away peacefully on Feb 22, 2020. Born in NYC, she moved to South Florida during the golden age of cinema and loved sharing stories of the celebrities she had met. She was an active parishioner and member of the Women's Club at St. David's Catholic Church in Davie. She was honored to be a golden contributor of . She is survived by a diversity of nieces and nephews, lifelong friends, and parishioners of St. David's. A mass will be held for her on Mar 5, 10am at St. David's. In lieu of flowers, she asked for donations to be sent to St. David's Catholic Church or St. Jude's Children's Charity.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020