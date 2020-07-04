My heart and prayers go out to the Lovell family. I know how hard it is to lose someone you love, but how wonderful it is that you can take comfort knowing she is in the arms of our Lord. I loved seeing her in church with her daughter Rosie, always, always had a beautiful smile on her face. I know shell be greatly missed but also know shes smiling down, at peace with our holy Savior.

Susan Tompkins Payne

Friend