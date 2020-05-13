Calvina, Rose Helen, 105, went to be with the Lord peacefully on May 11, 2020. Rose was born February 13, 1915 in Bronx, NY. Rose was a sharp dresser, had a radiant smile and an uplifting spirit. Her friends and relatives called her a "feisty Sicilian" and say Rose's sage wisdom helped everyone she met. She loved to cook authentic Italian, but stopped when she turned 103. She believed olive oil, rose wine and the sound and smell of the ocean led to her longevity. Her greatest blessing was her family. Her favorite saying was "Que Sera Sera, Whatever will be will be". She was predeceased by her loving husband, Alfred. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Anita (Bill), granddaughters, Linda, Valerie (Jim), great grandchildren, William and Julian and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her caregivers for all of their love, care and attention they gave to Rose. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 15, 2020, 8:45 – 9:30am at Kraeer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 1655 University Drive, Coral Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10:00am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 9950 NW 29th Street, Coral Springs. Interment to immediately follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, North Lauderdale. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, visitation, Mass and graveside service will be limited to ten people. The family suggests donations be made in Rose's memory to Catholic Charities.



