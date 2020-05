Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Rose's life story with friends and family

Share Rose's life story with friends and family

Born April 19, 1925, Rose concluded her epic 95-year journey and went to heaven on April 28, 2020. Celebrate this extraordinary life with us Friday, May 7th, 5-9pm, at Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store