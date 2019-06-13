|
|
Rose Marie Bidun, 84, originally from Memphis, TN, passed on May 18, 2019. She is the beloved mother of Eugene Bidun, Jr (deceased), Dianne Bidun Sgrignoli-Cullimore and Jay Cullimore of Ft Lauderdale, FL, Michael L. Bidun and Olga Bidun of NYC, NY and Kenneth P. Bidun and Stephanie Bidun of Hillsboro Beach, FL. She has 6 grandchildren, Kymberly Sgrignoli, Kory Sgrignoli, Jr, Timothy Sgrignoli, Desiree Bidun, Michael P. Bidun and Nicole Bidun. She is also survived by her siblings, Ben Wessels and Mary Anne Henry along with many nieces and nephews.Rose Marie will join her late husband Eugene Louis Bidun, Sr at South Florida National (VA) Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL on July 19th at 1:30 pm
Published in Sun-Sentinel from June 13 to June 14, 2019