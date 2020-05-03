On April 27, 2020, Rose Marie Fauve of Ft. Lauderdale peacefully went to be with the Lord at age 82. Rose Marie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 48 years, Daniel Fauve, her daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Edward Wukowitz and her grandchildren Nathan and Camille Wukowitz. She is also survived by her younger brother Pasquale Catapano and sister Francesca Catapano. A private service in celebration of her life will be held at a future time.



