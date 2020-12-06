Rose Parghamian Keeney, 87, of Hollywood, Florida, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Rose is survived by her children, Anne Keeney Madsen and Gerald (Jay) Walter Keeney, Jr. (Caroline), grandchildren Sooltan Rose and Jack Douglas Madsen and Hayden James and Ava Caroline Keeney, sister Anne Parghamian Brasmer, and brother John (Marie) Parghamian. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald Walter Keeney, Sr., parents Arsen and Bytzar Parghamian, and infant brother Martin Parghamian. The detailed obituary and remembrances may be shared at www.dignitymemorial.com
. A joint memorial service celebrating both Rose and Gerry's lives will be held at Hollywood Hills United Methodist Church, 400 N. 35th Ave., on Thursday, December 17th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hollywood Hills United Methodist Church in Hollywood, Florida.