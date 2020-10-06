Rosemary Alliss, 93, of Pembroke Pines, passed away September 30, 2020. Survived by sons James and David (Shirley); daughters Carolyn (Ed) and Beverly (Jeff); sister Elizabeth; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, October 8th, 6:00pm – 8:00pm with a prayer service at 7:00pm at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be Friday, 11:00am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church followed by interment at Vista Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
