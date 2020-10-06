1/
Rosemary Alliss
Rosemary Alliss, 93, of Pembroke Pines, passed away September 30, 2020. Survived by sons James and David (Shirley); daughters Carolyn (Ed) and Beverly (Jeff); sister Elizabeth; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, October 8th, 6:00pm – 8:00pm with a prayer service at 7:00pm at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be Friday, 11:00am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church followed by interment at Vista Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
