Rosemary Busalacchi
1956 - 2020
Rosemary (Lane) Busalacchi (64) of Hollywood, FL passed away on April 30, 2020. Born in Boston, MA in January 1956, she was previously married to the late David Busalacchi, and was the oldest child of the late Rosemary (Finniss) and James Herbert Lane. Rosemary is survived by daughter Danielle, and son Ryan, both of Texas, as well as her sister Karen Middleton and her husband George of Newton NH, brothers Timothy Lane and his wife Terry of Roy UT, Darrell Gibson and his wife Kathy of Poway CA, and Scott Gibson and his wife Theresa of Winter Garden FL. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren and many aunts, nephews and nieces. Rosemary was pre-deceased by her son David, brothers Kevin and Jim, and sisters Corrine and Marilyn. A celebration of Rosemary's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 3 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
