Of Pompano Beach, Florida, died peacefully in her sleep at home, 9/4/19. She was born 11/29/30 in Washington, DC. She is survived by her husband, Harry J. Ward, daughter, Cecilia Ward (husband, Luis Ortega) and 3 grand-children, David and Miguel of Madrid, Spain and Nicolas of Takoma Park, Maryland. A son, Joseph A. Ward, died in 2016. She was the sister of Lidia and Erminia, who predeceased her and Irena DiCarlantonio of Washington, DC.
Rosina grew up in Washington, DC, attended St. Martins Grade School and graduated from St. Patrick's Academy in 1948. After high school graduation she went to work at the IRS and also worked at Catholic University and NIH. She retired as office manager of her husband's insurance agency and moved to Pompano Beach, FL. She was president of the Pompano Beach Garden Club from 1995 to 1997. Her passion was tending to a beautiful flower garden and her daffodils from her Ft. Washington home on the Potomac River were used one year to decorate the White House.
A Funeral Mass will on Friday, September 13th, at 12:00 St. Gabriel's Catholic Church 731 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33062, followed by an open reception from 1:00 - 3:00 in the Life Enrichment Center the Woodlands Building at John Knox Village, 700 SW 4th St. Pompano Beach, FL 33060.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019