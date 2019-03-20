Roswitha "Oma" Keller Karella, 85, peacefully passed away on March 14, 2019 with her family in Dania Beach, Florida after a long battle with cancer and dementia. Oma was born on January 13, 1934 in Lipperstraute, Germany. Roswitha was the beloved and cherished wife of her one and only love of 53 years, Charles "Opa" Karella of Tyre, Lebanon. She was a devoted and supportive mother to three children: Nadine Ramcharan of Pembroke Pines, Florida, Daniel Karella of Senoia, Georgia, and Petra Griffin of Braselton, Georgia. Oma was the very proud grandmother to 5 grandkids: Craig & Christine Ramcharan, Tia Karella and Gabrielle & Emma Griffin. She was preceded in death by her parents Karl and Ida Keller and her favorite aunt Tante Anna. Our vibrant angel will be best remembered for her amazing energy, zest for life and unbridled love of music, especially German folk songs, which reminded her of some of her best years spent running her bed and breakfast at Haus Keller in Uberlingen on the Bodensee. Oma left her childhood home/farm at 18 to "see the world" traveling first to Sweden then to England to "perfect her English" and finally to Canada, where in 1966 she would meet her husband and marry into "the best family anyone could ask for." After having their third child in Montreal, they decided to move to Pembroke Pines, Florida in 1975 to get out of the cold and raise their family. In 1989, they moved to Fayetteville, Georgia for work reasons and stayed until 2003 when they retired to Dania Beach, Florida to enjoy their golden years. Oma had such a beautiful voice and loved going to the German/American club and attend church to sing in the choir. She loved dancing, reading, traveling and spending time with her family. She always brightened up a room and livened up any party with her fun loving spirit and laughter. After a long battle with cancer, we are happy she is now at peace and in God's hands in Heaven. RIP sweet Oma, we ALL love you and will miss you SO very much! xoxox. Memorial Services will be held at Fred Hunter Funeral Home 6301 Taft Street Hollywood,FL 33024 on March 22, 2019 at 3PM with a visitation from 1-3PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to any organization committed to fighting cancer and dementia in her honor. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary